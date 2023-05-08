HamberMenu
Retiring room facility inaugurated

May 08, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Minister for Transport, S.S.Sivasankar, declared open the air-conditioned retiring room at the headquarters-cum-depot of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, at Kumbakonam on Monday.

Addressing the media after inaugurating the facility, the Minister said that 14 th wage talks ought to have been completed during the previous AIADMK regime was completed after the present government took charge and the pending demands of the transport corporation employees were settled.

Further, the salary for transport corporation employees was reverted back to the pay matrix system with a 5% increase in salary, he added.

Stating that new services linking the “Navagraha Thalangal” would be introduced after the augmentation of the Corporation fleet strength, the Minister regretted that in some of the places, the employees without giving prior intimation did not turn up for duty. Thus, the Corporations were forced to outsource the employees, he added.

