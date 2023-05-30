Retired SI gets bail

May 30, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

A retired sub-inspector of police, who was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for demanding a bribe from a complainant, was released on bail after he remitted ₹6,000, the fine amount imposed on him in the case booked by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

According to an official release, the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court at Kumbakonam awarded two years of rigorous imprisonment on K. Samiduraim, 66, of Kottur near Kumbakonam following the establishment of the charges of demanding bribe from a complainant while he served as SI at Kabisthalam Police Station in 2008.

Besides, the court imposed a fine of ₹3000 on the accused under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and another two years of RI with a fine of ₹3000 under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and ordered to undergo the RI sentence concurrently.

Samiduraim was released on bail after he remitted the fine amount of ₹6,000, the release added.