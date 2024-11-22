Retired Madras High Court judge to probe Tamil University appointments

The Chancellor of Tamil University, Thanjavur and Governor, R.N.Ravi has appointed retired Madras High Court judge, Justice M.Jaichandren to head the inquiry into the alleged irregularities in appointment of academicians and the declaration of probation of such appointees by the suspended Vice-Chancellor, V.Thiruvalluvan.

According to the proceedings of the Chancellor, the Governor took cognisance of allegations of irregular appointment of 40 academicians such as Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors during 2017 and 2018 when they were brought to his notice and directed the Vice-Chancellor to constitute an Expert Committee to look into the allegations and submit a report.

Subsequently, in August 2021 the Expert Committee’s report said that the scrutiny of the allegations makes out a case for flawed procedure including non-maintenance of Communal Rotation, appointment of candidates who had crossed the prescribed age limit, appointment of candidates without required qualification and appointment of candidates without Ph.D guidance experience and qualification.

Based on the report, the Chancellor in February 2023 directed the Vice-Chancellor’s Office to take necessary action against such persons based on the illegalities cited by the Expert Committee.

However, the Vice-Chancellor in October 2023 declared the probation for all the suspect 40 academicians overlooking the directions/instructions from the Chancellor’s Office and as well as the two public interest litigation filed in connection with this issue before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. The probation of suspected illegal appointees was intimated to the Chancellor’s Office through a letter from the University in September 2024.

Thus a memo was issued to the Vice-Chancellor, Mr.Thiruvalluvan in the first week of October this year and an explanation was submitted by the Vice-Chancellor during the third week of October. Unsatisfied with the Vice-Chancellor’s explanation, the Chancellor on November 19 placed Mr.Thiruvalluvan under suspension pending enquiry of the illegalities in the appointment of academicians and as well as for dereliction of duty on the part of the Vice-Chancellor, the proceedings added.

