Retired govt. school teacher wins gold in international event

J. Thilagavathi, 72, of Anaikadu near Pattukottai has won a gold and two bronze medals at the field and track event at the 21st Asian Masters Athletics Championships held in Malaysia this month.

Thilagavathi’s passion for sport has earned her medals at State-level and national-level meets in during her school and college days. Subsequently, she served as physical education teacher in government schools and retired from service in 2006 from Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattukottai.

After her retirement, she participated in events for senior citizen sports held in the country and went to Malaysia to take part in Asian Masters Athletics Championships held from December 2 to 6 at Kuching.

The 400-metre relay race event team in which Thilagavathi was a member, won the gold. She also secured bronze medals in 80 metre and 200 metre events. The championship was last held two years ago in China.