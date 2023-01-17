Retired faculty of Bharathidasan University form association to secure Senior Professorship

January 17, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Retired professors of Bharathidasan University have formed an association with the immediate agenda of securing the promotion they had been denied under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) at the fag end of their service.

The priority of the Bharathidasan University Retired Faculties Association (BURFA), spelt out following its registration on January 5, was awarding of Senior Professorship under CAS to all teachers who had applied while they were in service, accepting the judgement of the High Court for the State of Telangana.

While the office of Governor and Chancellor has nominated its representative member in the Selection Committee, the Department of Higher Education is yet to do so.

An eight-member committee panel, which has to conduct the interview for promoting eligible professors to the position of Senior Professor, has not held its sitting for the last few years.

During 2019, a total of 14 applicants had retired from service and lost the opportunity to retire from service as Senior Professor. Though a resolution was adopted by the Syndicate for conducting the interview for professors under CAS, there was no progress in formation of the panel. A few more professors retired last year without elevation due to the delay on the part of the Government and the Governor to nominate their representatives in the panel.

Professors on the verge of retirement are dismayed since their counterparts in Periyar and Bharathiar and other State varsities have gone through the interview process for elevation as Senior Professors.

Now that the Governor’s representative has been nominated, the BURFA has appealed to the Higher Education Department to follow suit. A resolution adopted by the BURFA at its recent meeting requested the State Government, particularly, the Department of Higher Education, to nominate its representative member in the Selection Committee immediately to conduct CAS promotion for its members.

The meeting also mooted utilisation of services of those interested among the retired teachers, considering their rich experience in research, teaching and administration. In a letter to the Registrar, BURFA Secretary V. Sethuramalingam cited prevalence of the system of Eminent Professorship to retired teachers in the university in the past, as also in the present by other State varsities, including Alagappa University.