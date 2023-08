August 26, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A retired college teacher was arrested in Tiruchi on Friday on the charge of shooting a stray dog with an air gun. The incident occurred at Karumandapam area here on Thursday night. Police sources said S. Sivakumar shot the dog in its thigh injuring the animal. The Cantonment Police registered a case against him. He was later sent for judicial remand, said police sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.