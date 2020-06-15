Rethink operation of trains from Chengalpattu: activists

Tiruchi

‘It is better to suspend the services due to rise in COVID-19 cases in Chennai’

Amid sharp rise in COVID-19 positive cases in Chennai and its neighbouring districts, consumer activists and rail users association have expressed concern over operation of special trains from Chengalpattu to Tiruchi fearing that it could spread the disease here and in other parts of the central region.

The State government and the railway administration, the activists say, should rethink operation of train services from Chengalpattu to Tiruchi at a time when total lockdown in Chennai and certain parts of three districts including Chengalpattu has been announced in view of spread of the viral disease.

Southern Railway began operating special train services from Tiruchi to Chengalpattu and back with one on the chord line section via Ariyalur, Vriddhachalam and the another on the mainline section covering Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai from June 12 after obtaining approval from the Railway Board, New Delhi. Consumer activists and rail user association say passengers from Chennai, where a large number of COVID-19 cases have been reported, boarding these trains from Chengalpattu with valid e-passes cannot be ruled out completely.

“With samples not being lifted for testing at Tiruchi Junction from incoming passengers arriving by both special trains from Chengalpattu, we fear there could be a spurt in infection here as these are daily services,” said N. Jamaluddin, a former member of the State Consumer Protection Council. With the novel coronavirus spreading rapidly even without any symptoms of fever and cough, thermal scanning of passengers was not sufficient, he observed.

As it may not be feasible to conduct tests on all passengers, the only solution at this critical juncture would be to suspend the special trains temporarily as its continued operation would only pave way for spread of the disease, he maintained and added that the timing of the introduction of the trains from Chengalpattu to Tiruchi was certainly not right given the spike in COVID cases in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts.

“Though the special service on the mainline section proved useful for passengers between Villupuram and Thanjavur to travel comfortably to Tiruchi and other intermediate stations, the train originating from Chengalpattu raises apprehensions among the people of Thanjavur district,” said A. Giri, advisor, Thanjavur District Rail Users Association.

Now that the State government has announced a lockdown in the four districts, it would be wise on the part of both the State Government and the railways to rethink operation of train services from Chengalpattu, said Mr. Giri.

The special train being run on the mainline section could be short terminated at Villupuram and operated as Tiruchi -Villupuram-Tiruchi express with an additional stoppage at Chidambaram, suggested Mr. Giri.

The government and the railway administration could think of suspending the services till June 30 until the lockdown would be in force and resume them after gauging the situation thereafter, said consumer activist M. Sekaran, president, Air, Rail and Road Travellers Federation. If suspending the services was not possible, the authorities could operate the service on the mainline section from Tiruchi to Mayiladuthurai and back, he suggested.

Official sources acknowledged that tests on rail passengers were not being done at Tiruchi Junction as Health Department teams in Tiruchi also carry out such exercise at the airport when expatriates arrive from different countries besides being engaged in their routine duties. Railway sources said swab samples were being lifted from rail passengers at Thanjavur and Kumbakonam stations for the past few days.