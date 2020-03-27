Retail traders of Gandhi Market can sell vegetables at G. Corner

Retail vendors at Gandhi Market will be allowed to sell fruit and vegetables at the G. Corner ground from Monday onwards, said Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan here on Friday.

“Vendors from the six Uzhavar Sandhais in Tiruchi district will also be temporarily shifted to open grounds or bus stands notified by the district administration so that the public can purchase from them,” Mr. Natarajan said speaking to reporters after chairing a COVID-19 preparedness meeting held at the Tiruchi Collectorate. The Thennur Uzhavar Sandhai will function at the Central Bus Stand from Monday onwards.

The decision came after crowds swarmed the Gandhi Market area early on Friday morning despite instructions from the district administration that only wholesale shops would be allowed, he said.

Mr. Natarajan said that over 195 calls have been received from March 1 on the special COVID-19 helpline numbers. “The public can call 1077, 0431- 2418995 or 9952381108 at any time of the day in case of queries. A team of doctors and nurses are fully equipped to answer the people's concerns,” he said.

Regarding the first patient who tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruchi, Mr. Natarajan said that he is responding well to treatment. “A total of 86 passengers had travelled on the Air India flight from Dubai on which the patient was on. Eight people including those seated near him, and his family members have been home quarantined,” he said. Throat swabs and blood samples have also been taken from them last night for tests.

The district administration worked swiftly in setting up a quarantine centre at the Kallikudi market and was able to monitor 112 patients, of whom 23 hailed from Tiruchi, Mr. Natarajan said.

From March 1, a total of 4,120 people have been home quarantined in the district. “These include all Tiruchi residents who had travelled abroad and landed in other cities,” Mr. Natarajan said. The Tamil Nadu government has decided to paste stickers on the residents of all in home quarantine. “A total of 2,262 stickers were stuck until Thursday. The rest will be done today,” Mr. Natarajan said.

The district administration has also received permission from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to transport bananas outside the district as it is harvest season.

Meanwhile, S. Sivarasu, District Collector said that the police department has registered 121 cases of violation of the lockdown in the district. A total of 11 vehicles have also been seized.

“From Friday evening onwards, if two or more people travel in a vehicle, it will be seized,” Mr. Sivarasu said.