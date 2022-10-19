Retail stores in Tiruchi hope for a crackling Deepavali season

ADVERTISEMENT

After over two years of economic slowdown brought on by the COVID-19 lockdown, the city’s shoppers are out in full force in the run-up to Deepavali, traditionally a boom time for local business.

Stores, big and small, are decked out in serial lights and festive décor, and traffic jams have been become more common than ever. But whether the footfalls actually translate into higher sales is still unpredictable, say retail industry players in Tiruchi.

“We have started getting queries from this week, mostly for antique Chola jewellery patterns, inspired by the popularity of the movie Ponniyin Selvan 1. Traditionally, Deepavali is considered to be an auspicious time to invest in gold, and this year will be no different, right up to the day before the festival,” S. Vadivu, General Manager, Tanishq Jewellery, told The Hindu.

Ms. Vadivu adds that while the lion’s share of sales is sustained by the demand for wedding ornaments, short-term small savings schemes offered by the store are also a major part of the business. “Customers tend to enrol in the schemes to coincide with Deepavali, so that they have a new jewel in time for the festival,” she said.

Business has been brisk in festive-themed shops such as firecracker stalls that have sprung up in many areas of the city. Department stores and mid-level neighbourhood groceries are enticing buyers with special offers for minimum orders of ₹1,000 and above.

However, the market sentiment in the electronic appliances sector has been hit by inflation and higher bank lending rates, as fewer customers want to buy new gadgets at a mark-up from the previous year. “From the customer’s perspective, bundle [combination] offers for goods usually are a cost-effective way to furnish homes, but this year, manufacturers have pushed up their prices, so the sales have gone down. Dealers like us have to cut operational costs and overheads to stay in business,” said P. Sandeep Kumar, MD, Mallika Furniture and Electronics.

The launch of big format clothing stores with a pan-India presence in Tiruchi has made inroads into the local market share of indigenous garment businesses, says Rakesh Kumar, MD, Sivam Agency.

“Since customers can buy branded readymade clothes in the ₹200-500 range at these stores, patronage of older shops with a traditional approach has reduced. Even big spenders, who once bought saris for ₹7,000 and above for special occasions, now scale down their price range to within ₹3,000. Customers of all hues have become very price-conscious,” said Mr. Rakesh.

The tendency to buy clothes through the year rather than just Deepavali has also reduced festive shopping, he adds. “With fewer customers walking in, we have to think of adopting video calls for buyers to shop from the convenience of their homes.”