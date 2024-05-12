ADVERTISEMENT

Resumption of passenger ferry service to Sri Lanka postponed

Published - May 12, 2024 07:05 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The resumption of the passenger ferry service from Nagapattinam to Kankesanthurai has been postponed due to the delay in arrival of of the vessel and meeting regulatory compliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The service, which was scheduled to restart from May 13, has now been postponed to May 17, IndSri Ferry Services Pvt. Ltd., which operates the service, said in a press statement on Sunday.

“We have been assured by the authorities that all legal compliance requirement certificates will be issued well in time to start the service from Friday May 17, 2024. Tickets of customers who have booked for travel between May 13 and 16, will be rescheduled to May 17,” it said.

Alternatively, they can choose to travel on any date after May 17. Customers who wish to cancel the ticket, may send an email to customer.care@sailindsri.com and a full refund will be arranged immediately, said the statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US