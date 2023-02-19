Resumption of bus services on EB Road is yet to take off

February 19, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Absence of bus services on East Boulevard Road (EB Road) has troubled the residents in the city. One of the arterial roads in the city, bus service on East Boulevard Road has been elusive.

It is a long pending demand to resume bus services on East Boulevard Road. The matter occupied the main agenda of various meetings of the Road Safety Committee. The members would invariably question the Regional Transport Authorities, police and TNSTC for failing to resume bus services. There were instances of the Collector’s intervention on many occasions to resume bus services. But, bus services have not materialised.

It is said that though several Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses and private buses had obtained service routes via East Boulevard Road from Chathiram Bus Stand, most of them skip the road, thereby affecting hundreds of people, who live along both the sides of the road.

It is said that the bus operators had been reluctant to operate buses on EB Road citing encroachment by lorries and trucks. Since it is close to Gandhi Market, the impact of loading and unloading of vegetables, fruits and other goods is reflected on the road.

Sincere attempts were made when K. Rajamani was the Collector in 2017. Similarly, his successor S. Sivarasu also took efforts to resume the bus services. Some buses were operated after Inigo Irudhayaraj of the Christhuva Nallenna Iyakkam became the MLA of Tiruchi East constituency. However, after a few days of operations, the services were again stopped.

“We have been demanding for resumption of bus services for more than 20 years. But, it is yet to become fully operational,” says M. Baskar of Edatheru.

Mr. Irudhayaraj told The Hindu that the ongoing road and underground drainage work was one of the reasons for the suspension of the bus services. He would take steps to resume the services as early as possible.