‘Resume regular trains on Tiruvarur-Karaikudi BG section before Deepavali’

The Adirampattinam Rural Development Association has urged Southern Railway to resume regular express train services on Tiruvarur - Karaikudi broad gauge section before Deepavali for the benefit of travellers.

Association secretary M.S. Shihabudeen and member Abdul Razak, along with Ramanathapuram MP Navas Kani, met Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas in Chennai recently and submitted a memorandum containing the plea.

The memorandum said the Tiruvarur - Pattukottai- Karaikudi railway line, an old route, was converted from metre gauge to broad gauge, and the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Bengaluru, accorded approval for operation of passenger and freight trains on the stretch more than two years ago.

However, resumption of regular train services was yet to take place and the inordinate delay was causing huge disappointment to the general public. Also, all level-crossing gates along the stretch were not manned.

A single DEMU train, which was being operated on the Tiruvarur-Karaikudi BG stretch with mobile gatekeepers on board, stopped at all gates to close and reopen them. The arrangement resulted in long travel time on the stretch and the people were frustrated due to the hardship and inconvenience posed to them, the memorandum said adding that the people of the region had been patiently waiting for 13 long years for operation of direct train services to Chennai.

The association appealed to the Southern Railway General Manager to intervene in the issue and take immediate action for appointment of gatekeepers along the route and operation of direct express trains to Chennai. If the services were resumed before the Deepavali, the passengers would be grateful to the railways.

The association also urged Southern Railway to operate Karaikudi - Chennai Egmore/ Tambaram daily night express service via Pattukottai, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai. It also sought operation of Rameswaram - Chennai Egmore/Tambaram daily day time express service via Karaikudi, Pattukottai, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai; Tambaram - Sengottai tri-weekly service via Tiruvarur, Karaikudi and Manamadurai and Ernakulam - Velankanni bi-weekly service via Kollam, Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi, Pattukottai and Tiruvarur.