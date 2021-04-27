Restrictions imposed in Karaikal

In the wake of fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, the Karaikal district administration has announced a slew of restrictions until April 30 to contain spread of the pandemic.

There are 822 active cases in the district. So far, 103 deaths have been recorded. Till date, 19,741 persons have been administered the first dose of vaccine and 1,726 the second dose.

Hence, in addition to night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., the district administration has ordered closure of large format retail shops, shopping complexes and malls, but has permitted provision stores and shops selling vegetables, food groceries, fruits, dairy products, meat, fish and animal fodder to operate.

Dining in restaurants will not be allowed though door delivery will be permitted, Collector Arjun Sharma said in an order issued on Monday.

There will be no restriction on functioning of hospitals, medical labs, pharmaceuticals, opticians, distribution of newspapers and hearse vehicles. All medical emergencies will be permitted.

Goods vehicles carrying farmers’ produce will be allowed. Passenger vehicles must restrict to seating capacity. Rental cars will be allowed to ply with three passengers, excluding driver, and auto rickshaws can transport only two passengers.

All places of worship will be closed. However, essential pujas will be conducted by priests or employees. While religious congregation and thiruvizhakkal have been prohibited, Kudamuzhukku will be allowed without participation of the general public.

Marriage gatherings will be permitted with guests not exceeding 50. For funeral/last rites, participants must not exceed 25.

There will be no restriction on industrial production. Essential services (banking, insurance, telecommunication, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, media, IT and IT-enabled services, water supply, sanitation, power supply, cold storages and ware housing services, private security services, law and order/ emergency, municipal/ fire/ election related services will not be disrupted. All e-commerce activities will be permited.

People in government essential services will be allowed to proceed with their activities on production of their ID cards.