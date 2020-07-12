Restriction eased for public movement on Beach Road

KARAIKAL

The Karaikal district administration eased restriction on public movement along the Beach Road with effect from Sunday.

The Beach Road will be opened for the public for walking purpose from 5 a.m. to 12 noon, subject to certain conditions, District Collector Arjun Sharma said.

There should be no events or congregation of people on the road, and the national directives on COVID-19 management in public places should be strictly adhered to. Also, the wearing of masks and maintaining of social distancing were compulsory. None should spit on the road, the Collector said in an order issued in exercise of powers conferred under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID 19 positive cases increased to 51 with the addition of 10 new patients whose swab samples were taken on July 10 along with 116 others.

Eight new locations were made into containment zones.

All the COVID 19 positive patients are undergoing treatment at the Isolation Ward in Government Hospital.

So far, Karaikal district has accounted for 96 COVID 19 positive patients of whom 41 were sent home after recovery.

The pandemic has claimed two lives so far in the district.