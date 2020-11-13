Restricted darshan at Thittai

THANJAVUR

Devotees visiting Sri Vashisteswarar temple, Thittai, on November 15 and subsequent days will be allowed to have darshan of Guru Bhagavan only and they will not be allowed to perform any pujas or ‘parikarams’.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector M.Govinda Rao said that elaborate arrangements had been made on the temple premises for the smooth conduct of ‘Guru Peyarchi’ festival without compromising on the standard operating procedure laid down by the Government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department announced that arrangements had been made for the conduct of two different ‘parikarams’ for the benefit of devotees at the temple in connection with the ‘Guru Peryarchi.’

The devotees can take part in the ‘parikaram’ events to be held on the temple premises for two weeks from November 16 by remitting the necessary amount at the temple office and the ‘prasadam’ would be sent to their residential address through post. Billboards containing the details about the ‘parikarams’ were displayed on the temple premises, sources said.