‘Restrict workforce in ordnance factories to 50%’

Tiruchi

06 May 2021 21:01 IST

Trade unions in ordnance factories have called for restriction of workforce to 50% to contain the spread of COVID-19 and break the chain.

The pandemic has caused a serious impact on the employees of six ordnance factories and other defence industrial establishments in Tamil Nadu.

The refrain of the managements of the factories and establishments has been that the Tamil Nadu government had notified about 50 % workforce in all government offices and private company offices only.

The situation in ordnance factories was turning worse by the day, AIDEF General Secretary C. Srikumar said.

Hundreds of employees have been infected by the virus and the death rate was also on the rise.

Employees were facing difficulties in securing admission in government hospitals and empanelled hospitals. Private hospitals were charging abnormally and the employees could not afford the treatment, Mr. Srikumar said.

The layout of the work place was such that it was difficult to maintain social distancing. It was the main reason for the spread of the virus in the factories.

As in Maharashtra and West Bengal, Tamil Nadu should also issue an appropriate notification for the safety of the employees, Mr. Srikumar said.