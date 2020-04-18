‘Restrict Mettur water usage only to seasonal crops’

TIRUCHI

Amidst calls for stepping up the discharge from the Mettur dam from a section of farmers to meet the requirements of standing crop in some places, the Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association has urged the government to ensure that the Cauvery water was used only for the seasonal crops of kuruvai, thaladi and samba in the delta and not for summer crops.

The association, which has been contending that summer crop should be raised only in places with good groundwater potential, also called upon the State government to issue an order to this effect.

A section of farmers, pointing to the good storage position at the Mettur dam this year, has been demanding stepping up the discharge from the dam.

Mannargudi S. Ranganathan, Secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, told The Hindu on Saturday that there were demands for release of water summer cultivation of paddy in Salem, Tiruchi and Tiruvaiyaru belt of Thanjavur district. This, however, should not be encouraged, he said.

“Cauvery being a deficit river which cannot fully satisfy the requirement of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, only the existing seasonal crop should be irrigated with the river water. Summer crop can be raised only in places wherever ground water was available. Cauvery water should not be drawn for additional crops other than kuruvai, thaladi and samba. You cannot squander the available water,” Mr.Ranganathan said.

A G.O. should be issued that Mettur water should exclusively used for three crops and in between them pulses may be allowed. But no additional crops should be allowed, he said.

Mr.Ranganathan also had a word of caution on tapping groundwater as it could be lead to shortage of drinking water during summer. “Already the groundwater table is not very encouraging. Sea water incursion was also happening in the delta,” he observed.