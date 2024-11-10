 />
‘Restore stops for mofussil buses on Samayapuram service road’

Published - November 10, 2024 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Activists are calling for mofussil buses on the Tiruchi-Perambalur route to resume stopping at the Samayapuram service road, restoring vital access for local passengers. A few years ago, the Highways Department introduced a central barrier to streamline traffic, which led both government and private buses to bypass Samayapuram, leaving residents without convenient public transportation options.

Although the Samayapuram bypass was designed for heavy vehicles and intercity buses, mofussil buses continue to use service roads in towns such as Padalur, Irur, Alathur Gate, and Siruvachur, while bypassing Samayapuram.

Communist Party of India Tiruchi unit secretary D. Muthukrishnan pointed out that despite recent directives from the district administration, buses continue to skip the service road bus stop. “These mofussil buses are meant to connect rural areas between Tiruchi and Perambalur. However, despite Samayapuram being an iconic location, its residents face significant inconvenience due to the inaccessibility of the bus stop,” he said.

Another activist said: “Samayapuram is a vital link for our community and bypassing it leaves many stranded. The walk from the bypass stop to the service road is unsafe and inconvenient.”

TNSTC sources said they had given clear directions to stop at the service road and said they would look into the matter.

