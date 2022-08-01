‘Restore National Child Labour Eradication Programme’

With the merger of the National Child Labour Eradication Programme (NCLP) with Samagara Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), the Tamil Nadu NCLP Employees Association has urged the State government to revive the project so as to continue rehabilitating child labourers and save the jobs of the programme staff.

According to a source, Tiruchi is among the 15 districts in the State where NCLP was operational with around 21 Special Training Centres. In the academic year 2021-2022, 186 children were rescued and rehabilitated at the special centres.

According to association general secretary Chandrakumar, the latest decision of the Centre has resulted in the closure of the STCs where the rescued child labourers were given education before they joined the mainstream. Though the Centre has declared a merger of NCLP with SSA, the Human Resource Development Ministry has not made any alternative arrangement for provisional staff.

Project Director S. Pearline has said that NCLP transformed the lives of thousands of child labourers by making them doctors, engineers and other professionals. “We request the State government to help the programme continue and light up the lives of child labourers.”

According to an official, most of the workers have been on the project for more than 15 years. The government must ensure alternate jobs for the teachers and staff working if it decides to close down the schools.

The association has sent a plea to Labour Welfare Minister C.V. Ganesan and Chief Secretary V. Iraianbu to consider reviving the project.