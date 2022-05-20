‘Restore Karaikal - Bengaluru train service’

The Nagore - Nagapattinam Rail Users Association has appealed to the Southern Railway General Manager to restore the Bengaluru - Karaikal -Bengaluru trains or introduce daily day express or overnight express in this route.

The association has also pleaded for the introduction of daily daytime superfast trains from Velankanni to Tirunelveli via Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Dindigul and Madurai. In a memorandum, association secretary MMAA. Sithiq also appealed to the railway administration to introduce daily trains either from Coimbatore to Karaikal or Palakkad to Karaikal. It said the Southern Railway had suspended train services due to COVID-19 due to which the arrival of tourists to Velankanni, Nagore and Tirunallar were meagre.

However, the situation seemed to have normalised in the last couple of months due to which tourists in large numbers were coming from Bengaluru, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Pollachi and Kollam. In the absence of long distance trains owing to non-restoration of train services, the locals and tourists were put to hardship. The association also requested railway administration to restore the Tiruchi - Karaikal - Tiruchi and Thanjavur - Karaikal - Thanjavur daily trains.