Restore DA for central government employees

Espousing the cause of central government employees, including those in the ordnance factories in Tiruchi and across the country, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Binoy Viswam, has issued an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for release of four percent additional Dearness Allowance (DA) in the light of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mr. Binoy Viswam said the order issued during April last year by the Finance Ministry for freezing of DA till July 2021 to the central government employees has subjected them to undue financial hardship.

The three instalments of DA due for the employees and the pensioners must be released at the earliest. The government must ensure that its employees are treated with dignity and their rights are not compromised due to governmental apathy, he said.

