Restore concession for senior citizens in train fares, association urges railways

Published - November 16, 2024 05:20 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Peravurani Taluk Train Passengers’ Association has sought the restoration of concession in fare for senior citizens in trains, which had been withdrawn during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a memorandum to the Tiruchi Divisional Railway Manager, the association pointed out that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, women senior citizens (aged 58 and above) enjoyed a concession of 50% in train ticket fare while men and transpersons aged 60 and above were given 40% concession.

The association also demanded a train between Chennai and Rameswaram through Peravurani and stop at Peravurani for all passenger trains.

