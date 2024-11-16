Restore concession for senior citizens in train fares, association urges railways

The Peravurani Taluk Train Passengers’ Association has sought the restoration of concession in fare for senior citizens in trains, which had been withdrawn during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a memorandum to the Tiruchi Divisional Railway Manager, the association pointed out that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, women senior citizens (aged 58 and above) enjoyed a concession of 50% in train ticket fare while men and transpersons aged 60 and above were given 40% concession.

The association also demanded a train between Chennai and Rameswaram through Peravurani and stop at Peravurani for all passenger trains.