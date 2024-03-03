Restore Chennai Egmore-Karaikudi Kamban express, Madurai MP urges Southern Railway GM

March 03, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Madurai Lok Sabha member Su. Venkatesan has requested the Southern Railway to restore the Chennai Egmore-Karaikudi Kamban Express via Tiruvarur.

In a memorandum addressed to the Southern Railway General Manager recently, Mr. Venkatesan said the daily Kamban Express was a popular train on the mainline section during the metre gauge era.

After conversion to broad gauge, the train has not been restored even after 10 years. This has been the main demand of the people and MPs of south Tamil Nadu. There was no justification for not restoring the train, he said and added that the people needed the restoration of the Kamban Express. He requested the General Manager to kindly arrange for the restoration of the Kamban Express.

Mr. Venkatesan requested the Southern Railway General Manager to operate all mainline trains from Chennai Egmore for the convenience of the people in the mainline areas. He said Guduvanchery had become a satellite town for Chennai. The new Kilambakkam bus terminus was nearby. Hence, the demand for stoppage of south bound trains at Guduvanchery had assumed importance.