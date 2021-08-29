‘Restore all trains between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi’

The Thanjavur District Railway Users’ Association has requested the Tiruchi Divisional Railway Manager to restore all passenger and express trains that were operated between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi.

The association has also requested the divisional authorities to suggest extension of the proposed express train between Mayiladuthurai and Dindigul, in lieu of the erstwhile Mayiladuthurai-Tirunelveli fast passenger, up to Bodinayakanur in Theni district to provide first train connectivity between delta districts and Theni district.

A memorandum containing these and other demands were given by the office-bearers of the association led by its secretary A. Giri to Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, Manish Agarwal when the latter inspected the Kumbakonam railway station on Saturday.

The association has also requested the Tiruchi Railway Division to recommend to Southern Railway headquarters the establishment of a MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) shed utilising the land available at Tirunageswaram, or at Mayiladuthurai junction.

It has requested the railway authorities to operate the Chennai Egmore - Tiruchi - Chennai Egmore (Cholan) expresses (Train No. 06795/06796) with chair car coaches. Ordinary passengers are finding it hard to get accommodation in the sole day time train on the main line section in the wake of further reduction of sleeper class coaches. Until the express train is operated with chair car coaches, the railway administration should declare all sleeper class coaches as second sitting (reserved) and AC three-tier coaches as AC chair car coaches in the train, the memorandum further said.

Completion of extension of platforms 2 and 3 at Kumbakonam station and providing stoppage for Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru- Mayiladuthurai expresses (Train Nos. 06231/06232) and Chendur expresses (Train Nos. 06105/06106) at Papanasam, which is a well-patronised station, are the other demands of the association.

The association has also appealed to the divisional authorities to strongly recommend the early doubling of the Thanjavur-Villupuram main line section via Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai considering the ticket revenue, footfalls, location of cultural, historic, religious and academic centres on that stretch.

