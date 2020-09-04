Restoration of public transport will aid construction sector much

TIRUCHI

04 September 2020 20:51 IST

Construction sector in Tiruchi region has started looking up after movement of labourers has been facilitated following easing of lockdown norms.

The intra-district operation of buses since the start of this month did help in movement of labourers from villages to the city and suburbs to a considerable extent. However, a much large-scale movement of construction labourers will be witnessed from September 7 when passenger trains will start running, said Subramani, a building contractor.

Hundreds of construction workers usually come to Tiruchi from Manapparai-Vaiyampatti belt in trains, availing themselves the utility of season tickets. Commuting by buses by paying much higher fares is not viable for them, especially women, according to Mr. Subramani.

That is the reason women who are employed as ‘sithaal’ (helpers) continue to remain at home in the absence of public transport while men set out for work either by bus or by two-wheelers.

Though hit by rise in cost of inputs, promoters of building projects are able to heave a sigh of relief as the pending works could be completed.

In the absence of women workers, the labour cost for manpower had shot up for the builders. Also, the workers used to start for home an hour earlier, citing the limited bus services.

The normal practice is to start work at around 9.30 a.m. and go on until 6 p.m., with one hour of lunch break. But, during the lockdown period, they used to wind up work at 5 p.m. The builders see better scope for higher productivity after restoration of public transport.

“Now that bus and rail transport are to be restored, the workers can resume their usual duration of work,” I. Shahjahan, president of the Tiruchi unit of CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India), said.

Construction activity is regaining momentum, he said, adding that, all the same, it was important to enforce the Standard Operating Procedure for safety at workplace.