Restoration of Danish fort and Governor’s bungalow at Tharangambadi set to be completed by November

The renovation, carried out by the Heritage Wing of the Public Works Department and supervised by the State Department of Archaeology, is the first major such work at the monument

Published - October 14, 2024 09:00 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Danish fort in Tharangambadi

The Danish fort in Tharangambadi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Restoration work on two historic landmarks, the Danish Fort and the Governor’s Bungalow in Tharangambadi, Mayiladuthurai district, is expected to be completed by November.

The renovation, carried out by the Heritage Wing of the Public Works Department (PWD) and supervised by the State Department of Archaeology, marks the first major restoration in over a decade for these significant tourist attractions, which are key symbols of Denmark’s colonial presence in India.

Built in 1620 by Danish nobleman Ove Gjedde, the Danish Fort originally served as a base for Danish settlers before being sold to the British. Spanning 36,410 sq. ft., the fort is known for its unique architectural features and is a key tourist attraction. Restoration work, which began on June 1, 2023, is being carried out at a cost of ₹3.63 crore. The project includes re-plastering with lime mortar, woodwork, stone flooring, and repairs to the camel hump and barrel vault roofs.

The Governor’s Bungalow, built in 1793, was the residence of Danish governors before being taken over by the British in 1845. This two-storey building, covering 10,220 sq. ft., is known for its tall pillars, central courtyard, and grand halls. The ₹4.33-crore restoration work includes refurbishing the Madras roof, masonry repairs, and upgrades to plumbing and electrical systems.

Assistant Engineer N. Rajesh from the State Department of Archaeology said landscaping around the fort is part of the conservation effort to enhance its surroundings. Both restoration projects are carefully managed to preserve their historical significance and boost tourism in the region.

