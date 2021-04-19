Restaurants fear dip in business

Tiruchi

19 April 2021 18:37 IST

Restrictions imposed by the Government on transacting business with limited seating capacity has led to fall in business in restaurants to a great extent.

As per the government order, restaurants and eateries can function only with 50% of their seating capacity. Though they were initially permitted to continue business up to 11 p.m., they have to down shutters at 9 p.m. from Tuesday in adherence to the night curfew being imposed in the State from Tuesday. On Sundays they are permitted to offer take away services only.

While cab operators, tour guides, travel agents and hotels, which were part of the hospitality industry, are yet to return to normalcy due to the impact of the nationwide lockdown and subsequent restrictions on movement of domestic and international tourists, there were signs of revival of business for restaurants over the last few months. With the new restrictions and night curfew, the business of restaurants has once again been hit.

Given the rapid spread of COVID-19 over the last few weeks particularly after the State elections and the subsequent restrictions in accommodating passengers in buses, it is said that the movement of commuters had gone down to a great extent. Many people have either cancelled or postponed non essential travel. The Central Bus Stand, which is usually busy with the arrival and departure of buses carrying a large number of passengers including transit, is witnessing just half of its passengers for the last two weeks. The impact has already been felt by the restaurants.

“We have no other way but to adhere to the restrictions. But we need to acknowledge that it has hit business hard,” says KMS. Hakkim, proprietor of a chain of non vegetarian restaurants in Tiruchi.

Other problem that the restaurant owners face is the shortage of workers and chefs, who specialise in North Indian dishes. Anticipating a total lockdown, it is said that a section of workers from Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and other States have already returned to their native places.