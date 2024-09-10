‘Restaurant on coach’ to open soon at Rail Museum in Tiruchi

With over 80% of works connected with conversion of an old rail coach into a restaurant at the Rail Museum over, the entire project is planned for completion soon.

Interior works are in progress inside the rail coach to make it look swanky to offer a unique dining experience for the general public.

Preliminary works for establishing the ‘Restaurant on Coach’ within the rail museum, situated close to the Tiruchi Railway Junction, commenced late last year with a broad gauge track was laid on a concrete flooring. An old and unused broad gauge coach was brought from the Golden Rock Railway Workshop at Tiruchi to convert it into a restaurant.

A private agency was awarded the contract to refurbish the coach and modify it as a restaurant and operate it for a period of five years. Railway sources said nearly 85 % of the project works had been completed so far with pipelines and floor tiles to be laid. Interior works inside the coach were currently under progress to give it a complete makeover. The revamped coach will be equipped with furniture and other appliances.

Once refurbished, the new look coach would have a dining space with around 100 to 120 seating capacity and a separate space for a kitchen inside to dish out a slew of food items to the visitors. The revamping works are planned to be completed in six weeks, the sources said, adding that the licencee would pay the licence fee to the Tiruchi Railway Division per annum for a period of five years under the contract.

The ‘Restaurant on Coach’ is an initiative of the railways to generate non-fare revenue and offer a different dining experience for the visitors inside the air-conditioned revamped coach.

