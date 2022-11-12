Respite from rain in central region

The respite from the rains brought some relief to residents and farmers across the central districts on Saturday.

After Friday’s incessant downpour, the rain abated in Tiruchi and most other parts of the central region on Saturday. Pleasant weather prevailed in Tiruchi city on Saturday. Tiruchi Junction recorded 52.2 mm of rainfall in the preceding 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Thuvakudi on the city outskirts recorded 49.2 mm and most parts of the district reported moderate rainfall.

Ponnamaravathi in neighbouring Pudukottai district recorded 13 cm of rainfall while Pudukottai town received 7 cm of rainfall.

Karur district also recorded widespread heavy rain with Mylampatti and Aravakurichi registering 12 cm rainfall each in the 24 hours till 8 a.m. on Saturday. Karur and Krishnarayapuram recorded 7 cm of rain each.

In Perambalur district, the heavy rainfall over the past couple of days brought some good inflows to the irrigation tanks. The storage at 17 of the 73 tanks in the district, including the Vadakalur, Thuraimangalam and Ladapuram big tanks, Arumbavur big and small tanks, Noothapur, Venbavur, Kurumbalur, Senjeri and Perumathur tanks, have reached the fully capacity. The Keezhaperambalur and Vayalur tanks had over 90% storage. The storage in 14 other tanks in the district was more than 51%. The storage in 24 tanks was less than 25%.

Agramsegoor in the district recorded 98 mm of rainfall during the 24 hour period ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Labbaikudikadu (84 mm), Padalur (76 mm), Chettikulam (68 mm) and Veppanthattai (58mm) received good rainfall. In neighbouring Ariyalur district, Jayamkondam recorded the maximum rainfall of 61.9 mm.