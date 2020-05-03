Respirator retainer developed for safe wearing of face masks

TIRUCHI

Kauvery Hospital, in association with SASTRA Deemed-to-be University, has developed a respirator retainer to facilitate the doctors and nurses to wear masks in a protective manner while attending to COVID-19 patients.

There has been a noticeable improvement in wearing of N-95 type masks by doctors and nurses after the outbreak of COVID-19 virus. Wearing of masks has been made mandatory for the general public as well while they venture out.

However, frontline workers had found the mask uncomfortable as it had to be frequently adjusted with hands. They were at the risk of contracting the virus. The continuous usage of masks causes blisters behind the ears due to the rubber strings. To address the issue, the Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi, identified some ear guards models and involved SASTRA Deemed-to-be University for suitable modification and 3D printing. They then designed respirator retainer that reduce pain and improves the comfort of those wearing high performance masks in isolation wards, COVID-19 ICU, catheterization laboratories and operating theatres.

S. Manivannan, Managing Director, Kauvery Hospital, said that the respirator retainer would comfortably anchor the mask strings around the head, thereby paving way for a comfortable wear and complete airseal around the nose and mouth of the health care personnel. The respirator retainers ensured the tight-fitment of masks.

Considering the safety of health personnel, it had been decided to supply respirator retainer to all needy hospital at free of cost, Dr. Manivannan said.