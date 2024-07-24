Resource Recovery Centre at Konakarai to be fully functional in a week’s time

The briquetting unit at Konakarai Micro Compost Centre will start functioning in a week’s time after months of lying in disuse.

The briquetting unit, constructed at a cost of ₹23 Lakh, will not only produce material of high calorific value but dispose of plastic waste efficiently, as well. They were constructed eight months ago, but failed to take off as a higher power connection to the units was required, said sources.

“This is a pilot project implemented at Konakarai to deal with plastic waste generated in the city. At present, the briquetting unit can process up to two tonnes of plastic waste a day to turn it into a viable source of alternative fuel. The machines need more power to run so a 250-kW power supply is being set up. The briquetting units will be operational in a week’s time.” said an official.

The unit consists of a de-dusting, shredder, and a briquetting machine which will produce Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) logs from municipal waste. These logs will be given free of cost to boiler startups, crematoriums, and other users for use as alternative fuel, officials said.

“The task is to convert the highly calorific plastic into safer alternative fuel in accordance with the norms under Pollution Control Board. This is achieved with the help of adding a chemical after the shredding process. According to studies, smoke produced by such alternative fuels contains lesser pollutants. Based on the success of this unit, we will add at least one briquetting unit in a zone.” officials said.

Around 25 metric tonnes of municipal waste is generated per day, of which 30% is plastic waste. The project aims to eliminate the sending of plastic waste to landfills to reduce the negative environmental impact of non-recyclable plastic, they added.