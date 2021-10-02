Resolution against merger plan

TIRUCHI

The residents of Thayanur village on Saturday registered their opposition to merge their village with the Tiruchi City Corporation through the gram sabha meeting held on Saturday.

A resolution to opposing the merger was passed at the meeting which was attended by more than 500 residents, including several women. The meeting was held in the presence of a Block Development Officer. Devi Krishnamurthy, president of Thayanur panchayat, presided.

A participant of the meeting said that the resolution was adopted unanimously. The resolution said that many residents in the agrarian village were dependent on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme for livelihood. If it was merged with the Tiruchi Corporation, the villagers would be deprived of the jobs.