Resilience has placed them on the path to success

06 December 2020 18:13 IST

TIRUCHI

Resilience is what put the top-notch performers among government school students on the trajectory of realising their dreams to become doctors by way of cracking NEET and making the most of the 7.5% quota for admission to government medical colleges.

They are profoundly grateful to the government for creating equal opportunities through the quota, for pursuing the otherwise an unaffordable career in medicine.

Suganthinima V, a student of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Manachanallur, says that while she dreamed of being a doctor from a very young age, many would discourage her saying that it was not feasible.

“The more they said I could not, the higher was my determination to prove them wrong,” she told The Hindu. While her parents, a housewife and a daily-wage labourer could not afford expensive education, they never discouraged her aspirations, she said.

“In Class 8, I decided that I wanted to be a doctor. Since then, I focused more on studies, and taught myself how to believe in myself,” she said.

The 7.5% quota came as a blessing for her and students like her, said Suganthinima. “Many students work hard these days, but still do not get the opportunity. With the introduction of the quota, government school students like me with big dreams can achieve them and not hold back due to reasons such as finance,” she said.

While she was offered seats in private colleges, she chose Coimbatore Medical College, where she had aspired to study since she saw the college when she was younger.

Suganthinima studied on her own for the examination, with the help of the free coaching provided through online video lectures, practice and mock tests.

“Towards the end, I attended a weekend class where they coached me on how to write the examination,” she said.

Meanwhile, Satya P., also a student of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Manachanallur, secured a seat at the Thanjavur Medical College though the quota. She attempted the examination for the third time this year.

“I was forced to go to college after I could not clear the examination in my second attempt. However, I dropped out after a year with the conviction that I would pursue only medicine and nothing else,” she recalled.

After months of persuasion, Satya’s parents agreed to allow her to attempt the examination for the third time. To help her prepare, her father, a security guard, borrowed money to admit her to a private coaching institute.

“I am happy that she has got a seat. As a doctor, she will ensure bright a future of my family,” the father said with a sense of elation.