Residents urge Tiruchi Corporation to remove caste identities from street names 

July 05, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents and activists of Tiruchi City have urged the Corporation to remove references to caste identities in street names and update the official records.

Though Tamil Nadu has done away with the practice of using caste identities in names, references to caste continue to stick to the names of a few roads and streets. In Ward 23 of Tiruchi Corporation, some areas still bear the names with reference to a particular caste.

S. Kamaraj, a resident of the ward pointed out that one of the streets in Gandhipuram, a locality adjacent to Thillai Nagar in the heart of the city, holds the name Thiruthanthoni Para Street, bearing a caste name. Despite repeatedly representing the issue to the civic body to change the street name in the Corporation records, particularly in property tax registers, no steps were taken so far, he alleged.

Echoing his view, K. Suresh, Councillor representing Ward 23, said though efforts were taken at a few places to remove the name boards of the streets with caste identities, it was not updated in the official records. Earlier, the civic body could change the names of the streets by passing a resolution in the Corporation council. Later, this rule was changed to get the approval of the State government and this has become a cumbersome process.

A few streets also bear names such as Kura Theru, and Keezha Sarayapattarai Theru in the city. Residents also cite the Government Order passed on October 3, 1978, to remove caste identities from street names, and urges the Corporation to implement it.

A Corporation official said the civic body had taken out a survey to identify the streets bearing caste names. The details have been consolidated and will be sent to the State government to rename the streets. Soon after the approval of the government and Corporation council, the names bearing caste identities will be removed and updated in the official records.

