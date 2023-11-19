HamberMenu
Residents urge authorities to repair damaged walkways in Tiruchi

The Corporation has allocated ₹32.5 crore in its budget for 2023-24 for construction of storm-water drains in low-lying areas; residents have urged the civic body to repair the damaged walkways on priority

November 19, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

N. Sai Charan
Damaged portion of the storm-water drain near Chathiram bus stand in Tiruchi.

Damaged portion of the storm-water drain near Chathiram bus stand in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The damaged walkways on the storm-water drains adjacent to main roads in some parts of Tiruchi are causing concern among residents. For senior citizens, it has become hazardous to walk on these stretches at night. The councillors had raised the issue during the Council meetings several times in the past.

In response, the Tiruchi City Corporation announced allocation of ₹32.5 crore in its budget for 2023-24 for the construction of storm-water drains and proposed to convert several stretches into exclusive cycling and walking tracks covering them with cement slabs and paver blocks.

According to the plan, the councillors of all 65 wards in the city would identify low-lying areas in their wards that lacked storm-water drain.

The Corporation had constructed storm-water drains for more than 750 km in the city.

Residents have said that apart from constructing new drains, the Corporation should repair the damaged drains. Activist N. Saravanan said the condition of the storm-water drain on College Road near Chathiram Bus Stand remains poor. He said the slabs covering the drain were damaged, posing a threat to the pedestrians. The drain was choked with plastics and municipal solid waste, which blocks the flow of water. Considering the presence of many educational institutions in the vicinity, the Corporation should repair them on priority, he said.

An official said steps are being taken to repair the damaged portion of the storm-water drain.

