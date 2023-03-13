Residents to move SC over land dispute with Srirangam temple management

March 13, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Srirangam Adimanai Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu, a committee of residents of Srirangam, has decided to move the Supreme Court challenging a recent order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in the property ownership dispute between a section of residents and Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple management.

A decision to this effect was made at an urgent meeting of the committee held here on Sunday to discuss the issue. The High Court had ruled in favour of the temple management, while disposing of a batch of Special Tribunal Appeals against the order passed by Inam Estate Abolition Tribunal, Tiruchi.

A resolution authorising the committee to mobilise funds to go on appeal against the HC verdict before the Supreme Court was adopted at the meeting. The committee also resolved to take out a rally and submit a memorandum to the Srirangam MLA seeking resolution of the dispute.

The dispute arose after the temple management claimed ownership rights over about 330 acres of land around the temple. The residents have been urging the government to resolve the dispute, which had become a major campaign issue in the constituency over the last few elections.