Residents to hit the streets, again

The residents are ready to hit the streets again. And the reason for their ire is not far to seek.

It is more than four months since the Madras High Court directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take expeditious steps to build service lanes along a 14-km stretch between Thuvakudi and Palpannai on Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway.

The court also ordered NHAI to proceed with land acquisition for the project and expressed hope that the service road would be laid within six months. But the process has hardly taken off.

Now, the Federation for Retrieval of Tiruchi-Palpannai-Thuvakudi Service Roads has announced that its members will stage a demonstration in front of the Collector’s Office in the city on March 9. The fecderation, which represents various residents’ associations on the stretch, has staged a series of agitations on the issue in the past.

The decision to take to the streets was taken at a meeting held on Sunday, according to S. Subramaniyan and S. Sakthivel, organisers.

“The demonstration is only the first of a series of protests to highlight our plight,” Mr. Sakthivel warns. “If official action is not forthcoming, we plan to organise rallies and stage other forms of protest.”

The federation also plans to mobilise support from other residents’ welfare associations in Tiruchi.

Four months have gone by, and the disappointment over lack of progress in land acquisition runs deep among federation members. They point to the court’s remarks during disposal of a batch of petitions on the matter: “Considering the fact that the matter has unnecessarily dragged on from 2014, which in our considered opinion, without any valid cause, it is a high time for the NHAI to take expeditious steps to complete the above exercise and we hope and trust that the service road will be formed within a period of six months from today (October 15, 2019).”

But the authorities took more than three months even to appoint a new Special District Revenue Officer (Land Acquisition) for the project, Mr. Sakthivel argues.

“The office of Special DRO and NHAI officials keep saying that the land acquisition will be completed soon. But with each passing month, more accidents are taking place due to absence of the service lanes,” he says.

Accidents

Over 6,000 accidents have taken place over the last decade due to absence of service lanes, leading to the loss of several lives, the federation rues.

The court has accepted the opinion of the Chief Engineer, Construction and Maintenance, State Highways Department, that the width of service lanes can be 45 metres on normal stretches, 60 metres at five locations where vehicular underpass or foot overbridges are to be constructed and 50 metres on 10 other locations where bus bays are to be built.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is aware of the issue, as he held out an assurance in the Assembly that the land acquisition process will be taken up based on the final order of the court, Mr. Sakthivel contends.

“We only hope that the officials will take note of the CM’s assurance and expedite the land acquisition process now that all legal impediments are cleared and pave the way for construction of the service lanes,” he adds.