Residents throng temples, churches

Residents welcomed the New Year with gaiety on Wednesday. The city witnessed subdued midnight celebrations with bursting of crackers and a few special events. A large number of people attended the midnight mass at churches across the region including the Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Health at Velankanni. On Wednesday, there was huge convergence of devotees at temples including Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam. Police personnel were deployed in strength for security and to regulate the crowd at the places of worship.