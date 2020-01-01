Tiruchirapalli

Residents throng temples, churches

more-in

Residents welcomed the New Year with gaiety on Wednesday. The city witnessed subdued midnight celebrations with bursting of crackers and a few special events. A large number of people attended the midnight mass at churches across the region including the Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Health at Velankanni. On Wednesday, there was huge convergence of devotees at temples including Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam. Police personnel were deployed in strength for security and to regulate the crowd at the places of worship.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2020 8:41:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/residents-throng-temples-churches/article30452904.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY