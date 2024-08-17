Residents struggle as condition of Puthutheru deteriorates in Mayiladuthurai

Residents of Mayiladuthurai and the nearby villages to the west are struggling as the one-km-long Puthutheru, once well paved, has now deteriorated into a rough dirt track.

The road, under the control of the municipality, connects more than 10 villages, including Nallathukudi, Kodangudi, Seruthiyur, Kadakkam, and Elumichampatti.

“Thousands of people, including students, commuters, and farmers, use this road daily to reach Mayiladuthurai. But for months, the road has been in such a bad shape that it is hard to tell if it was ever a tar road. It is full of potholes and bumps, making travel very difficult,” said Appar Sundaram, a social activist.

The condition of the road worsens during special events as it has several marriage halls, leading to traffic problems. The increase in traffic of heavy vehicles is aggravating the problem.

K. Balu, a resident of Nallathukudi, said the road was important because it leads to key places like a major bank’s head office and the new district health department office. With the northeast monsoon round the corner, there is urgent need to repair the road, he added.

