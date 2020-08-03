Residents stage road roko

A group of residents on Monday staged a road roko on Gandhi Road in Srirangam, demanding action against a hospital for its alleged callous handling of COVID-19 patients.

Alleging that the private hospital located on Gandhi Road had not been following standard safety virus spread control procedure while transporting the bodies of patients who died of COVID-19, the agitators said that bodies were loaded into ambulances on the middle of the road, thereby creating a scare among the local residents and neighbouring shopkeepers. Moreover, attendants of COVID-19 patients had been casually visiting the shops without following safety procedure.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and held negotiation with the agitators. They later gave up the protest after an assurance from the police that the issue would be taken to the notice of the officials concerned.