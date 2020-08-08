Residents stage protest

THANJAVUR

A group of people staged a protest alleging that COVID-19 positive patients were being being provided temporary accommodation at a lodge in Kumbakonam, here on Saturday.

According to sources, a private hospital where COVID-19 infected persons were being treated has entered into an agreement with a lodge near Sarangapani temple to accommodate asymptomatic patients and those who require to be in isolation after their recovery from the infection.

Revenue, Health, and Municipal officials visited the lodge on Saturday to inspect whether the facility had been set up as per the guidelines issued by the government. On hearing the news, a group of people gathered near the lodge and protested the setting up of the facility. They claimed that accommodating infected persons in their locality would result in local people contracting the virus.

They demanded that the proposal be dropped immediately. However, the officials tried in vain to explain to the demonstrators that only asymptomatic persons and those who did not have the required facilities for isolation or quarantine at their houses would only be accommodated at the lodge.

“Our attempts to clear the their misconception turned futile as the demonstrators continued to question the routine visits of doctors and nursing assistants to the facility to check the health of the patients lodged at the centre. They also refused to accept the fact that COVID-19 patients who require continuous or advanced medical support will not be accommodated in the facility,” an official said.