Residents stage protest

THANJAVUR
A group of people staged a protest alleging that COVID-19 positive patients were being being provided temporary accommodation at a lodge in Kumbakonam, here on Saturday.
According to sources, a private hospital where COVID-19 infected persons were being treated has entered into an agreement with a lodge near Sarangapani temple to accommodate asymptomatic patients and those who require to be in isolation after their recovery from the infection.
Revenue, Health, and Municipal officials visited the lodge on Saturday to inspect whether the facility had been set up as per the guidelines issued by the government. On hearing the news, a group of people gathered near the lodge and protested the setting up of the facility. They claimed that accommodating infected persons in their locality would result in local people contracting the virus.
They demanded that the proposal be dropped immediately. However, the officials tried in vain to explain to the demonstrators that only asymptomatic persons and those who did not have the required facilities for isolation or quarantine at their houses would only be accommodated at the lodge.
“Our attempts to clear the their misconception turned futile as the demonstrators continued to question the routine visits of doctors and nursing assistants to the facility to check the health of the patients lodged at the centre. They also refused to accept the fact that COVID-19 patients who require continuous or advanced medical support will not be accommodated in the facility,” an official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath