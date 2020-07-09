Residents stage protest

Tiruchi

09 July 2020 22:11 IST

A group of residents of Thillai Nagar staged a protest outside the GVN Institute of Oncology demanding the authorities to revoke the permission given to the hospital to function as a COVID-19 treatment centre.

Around 300 residents gathered outside the hospital, situated in Thillai Nagar 2nd Cross, and demanded the authorities to reconsider the govt.’s decision. The hospital was situated in a locality where many residents were over the age of 60 vulnerable to the infection, the letter read. The residential area was also densely populated which would put the residents at risk, they claimed.

