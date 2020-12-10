Residents stage protest seeking better roads

Residents of Sanjeevi Nagar in the city organised a protest on Thursday outside the Tiruchi Corporation office on Bharathidasan Salai demanding better roads and other amenities.

Despite having completed the underground drainage system (UGD) works over a year ago, the civic body is yet to relay roads which were dug up, said Basheer Ahmed, of Makkal Urimai Meetpu Iyakkam, which led the protest. “The roads are filled with slush and potholes as the mud which was dug up was not cleared, and the roads were uneven,” he said.

“We have four demands - relay roads, remove the stagnant water, fit street lights and repair the drinking water pipeline to ensure that water does not mix with the drain water,” Mr. Ahmed said.

The protesters claimed that they had submitted their petitions to various officials in the civic body and the district administration, but in vain.

The protesters met the officials of the civic body who said that they would begin work soon. “They said that they would start with doing temporary repairs on the roads and would asphalt it after the monsoons. For all other work, they said that they would complete it within three months,” Mr. Ahmed said.