Residents stage protest demanding water supply in Thanjavur

The demonstrators said they were suffering because of irregular and inadequate water supply after installing metres to the domestic connections in Ward 20 of Thanjavur Corporation

Published - June 08, 2024 06:18 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Sevappanaickanvari Melkarai and surrounding areas in Ward 20 of Thanjavur Corporation squatted on the Giri Road on Saturday with empty pots demanding water supply.

The demonstrators said they were suffering because of irregular and inadequate water supply after installing metres to the domestic connections. Adding to their woes, they did not receive piped water supply for the past week.

Repeated complaints/requests to the civic body officials individually and through their councillor had failed to evoke a favourable response, they said.

On Saturday morning, a section of residents from Sevappanaickanvari Melkarai, Vadakarai, Giri Road, Rajaji Road, Prathapasimhapuram, Rajan Road, and surrounding areas converged at the Giri Road junction and squatted on the road with empty pots.

On hearing about the demonstration, civic body officials with police rushed to the spot and assured the demonstrators that their grievance would be redressed soon and till that time water would be supplied through tankers. The protesters dispersed after the assurance from officials. Vehicular traffic at the Giri Road junction was affected for more than two hours, the police said.

