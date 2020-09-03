Residents slip and fall on slushy roads in ward 63

Tiruchi

03 September 2020 18:32 IST

Slushy road conditions following the recent spell of rain in residential colonies where phase II of the underground drainage scheme is under execution has triggered calls from residents for immediate repairs to roads that were dug up for laying the sewer lines.

Internal roads in many of these colonies, especially in ward 63, have been rendered unmotorable as the trenches dug up for laying the pipelines have not been properly covered. Phase II of the UGD project is being implemented in different phases at a total estimated cost of about ₹344 crore.

Many of the streets in New Town, Muthu Nagar, SAS Nagar, Roshan Nagar, Balaji Nagar and Prakash Nagar present a picture of mud and slush. “The situation is very bad and residents face much hardship. Many slip and fall on the slushy roads. The work has been progressing for nearly six months. We wish the authorities expedite the work and ensure that the roads are relaid expeditiously,” said A. Sathik, a resident of Muthu Nagar. In many places drinking water supply pipelines were also damaged due to the works, he complained.

“Residents in ward 63, between Malaikovil and Manjathidal, have been worst affected. Roads in the colonies have been badly damaged due to the work. People are silently enduring slips and falls. While closing the trenches, the roads have not been properly levelled. The situation is quite critical,” A. Sakthivel, a resident of Balaji Nagar and organiser of the Federation of City Residents Welfare Associations.

The Federation, in a representation submitted to the Corporation authorities in August, had sought the relaying of the roads at the earliest and defer the collection of deposits for UGD connections until the roads were relaid. Over the past five years, the roads were not relaid citing the impending execution of the UGD scheme. Now the roads have been extensively damaged and pedestrians and motorists are facing much difficulty, it said. A Corporation official, when contacted, assured to look into the matter.