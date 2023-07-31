Residents seek upgradation of UPHC on WB road in Tiruchi

July 31, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents have urged Tiruchi Corporation to revive the long-pending project to upgrade the dilapidated Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) on West Boulevard Road in Tiruchi.

The UPHC, which is functioning in the place of the defunct Kodumal hospital adjacent to Ibrahim Park, caters to residents of Singarathope and nearby localities. Around 30 people visit the facility every day.

According to the residents, the quality of treatment has reduced over time, and now doctors visit the hospital occasionally. “An upgrade to the infrastructure of the health centre would receive more patronage,” said R. Altaf, a resident.

The Corporation had in 2019 announced plans to demolish the existing building and construct a three-storeyed community health centre worth ₹15 crore under the Smart City Mission for better cardiac and renal health services. However, the project was stalled due to the pandemic outbreak. Later in 2021, the civic body drafted a proposal to revive the long-pending project to develop infrastructure at the facility. But, it was also abandoned mid-way citing fund constraints.

“Many people who work in Gandhi market and the commercial streets nearby visit the UPHC in case of health issues, and upgrading the facility would benefit them a lot,” said G. Sandeep, a shopkeeper in the locality.

Although the residents of Singarathope made a representation to Corporation officials, no steps have been taken so far.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official said they would take steps to upgrade the centre. “Initially, we had planned to upgrade the infrastructure of the UPHC. But unfortunately, we had to shelve the project due to financial crunch. However, we will try to get funds from the health department and commence the project soon,” the official added.