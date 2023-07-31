HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents seek upgradation of UPHC on WB road in Tiruchi

July 31, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
The Urban Primary Health Centre on West Boulevard Road in Tiruchi on Monday.

The Urban Primary Health Centre on West Boulevard Road in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Residents have urged Tiruchi Corporation to revive the long-pending project to upgrade the dilapidated Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) on West Boulevard Road in Tiruchi.

The UPHC, which is functioning in the place of the defunct Kodumal hospital adjacent to Ibrahim Park, caters to residents of Singarathope and nearby localities. Around 30 people visit the facility every day.

According to the residents, the quality of treatment has reduced over time, and now doctors visit the hospital occasionally. “An upgrade to the infrastructure of the health centre would receive more patronage,” said R. Altaf, a resident.

The Corporation had in 2019 announced plans to demolish the existing building and construct a three-storeyed community health centre worth ₹15 crore under the Smart City Mission for better cardiac and renal health services. However, the project was stalled due to the pandemic outbreak. Later in 2021, the civic body drafted a proposal to revive the long-pending project to develop infrastructure at the facility. But, it was also abandoned mid-way citing fund constraints.

“Many people who work in Gandhi market and the commercial streets nearby visit the UPHC in case of health issues, and upgrading the facility would benefit them a lot,” said G. Sandeep, a shopkeeper in the locality.

Although the residents of Singarathope made a representation to Corporation officials, no steps have been taken so far.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official said they would take steps to upgrade the centre. “Initially, we had planned to upgrade the infrastructure of the UPHC. But unfortunately, we had to shelve the project due to financial crunch. However, we will try to get funds from the health department and commence the project soon,” the official added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.