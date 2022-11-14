Residents seek updation of nameboards in localities in Tiruchi

November 14, 2022 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents in the city have sounded to the Corporation the need to update nameboards depicting the areas with factual zone names and ward numbers.

In the absence of updated information, the residents say they have been put to much inconvenience.

The corporation had increased the number of administrative zones from four to five, resulting in changed jurisdictions for some of the wards. The addition of one zone had meant tweaking of the numbers of some of the wards well before the corporation elections.

Residents claim that due to a lack of up-to-date information, they are either forced to travel long distances to the zonal office or find it difficult to fill out application forms with the names of their zones.

The city was previously divided into four zones: Srirangam, Ariyamangalam, K Abishekapuram, and Ponmalai, which are now updated as zone I -Srirangam, zone II -Ariyamangalam, zone III Tiruverumbur (new zone), zone IV -Ponmalai, and zone V -K Abishekapuram.

According to the councillors, the issue was raised at the Corporation council meeting a few months back, but the civic body has yet to take steps to make the changes. “Officials should consult with residents, and efforts should be made to instal new nameboards,” said K. Sureshkumar, Councillor of Ward 23.

Residents have urged the authorities to update the information on the nameboards for better convenience. A representation has been made to the Mayor requesting for the change. “Most of the streets in the city have nameboards, but it would be very helpful if the civic body mentioned the ward number and zone name,” said A. Mohanraj a resident of Kumaran Nagar.

Despite the fact that the changes took effect in May, the Corporation website is yet to be updated with information about the new zone. The website only provides information about officials at the main office and four zonal offices. “We are constrained to call the corporation’s helpline to find out what zone the ward is in,” he added.

When contacted, a senior official said, “We are taking measures to address the concerns. The website will be updated with information about the new zone, and the changes to the nameboards will follow.”

According to sources, a revamp of the website with more user-friendly features is on the cards.