Residents seek the revival of recreational project at Mavadikulam

February 19, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents of Keezhakurichi panchayat in Tiruchi have sought the renovation of Mavadi Kulam, which has been neglected for over two years.

Sprawling over 142 acres, Mavadikulam in Ponmalaipatti is one of the largest water bodies in Tiruchi that has good storage and is used to irrigate agricultural fields for generations. Due to improper maintenance and discharge of untreated wastewater, the tank is now clogged with thick vegetation which chokes the pond’s ecosystem.

Residents and activists have been urging the authorities for over a year to maintain the lake, as the neglect is leading to the wastage of water meant for irrigating farmlands.

“This has been a long-standing issue. The delay is causing a slow death of the waterbody, and the civic body should take steps to revive,” said S. Raman, a resident of Mela Kalkandar Kottai.

Recreation spot

According to social activists, renovating the lake will improve the flow of water, which will immensely benefit the residents and the farming community. Though the water level rises after heavy rains, the water is wasted due to a lack of maintenance, they rued.

“The authorities had previously undertaken renovation work, but it requires more maintenance so that we can benefit every year. Despite renovation, the waterbody was not desilted properly, water hyacinths still envelop it, and wastewater discharge continues,” said N. Muthuraman, co-ordinator of Tiruchi Iyarkai Arvalargal Sangam.

To develop the waterbody into a recreation spot, boat rides were proposed at Mavadi Kulam in January 2021, and the Water Resources Department (WRD) completed beautification work, which included the desilting, construction of a retaining wall and pedestrian walkways for 217-metre spending ₹1.92 crore.

But there has been no progress on the proposed project of converting the Mavadikulam into a creation spot. It is said the lack of coordination between the civic body and WRD had derailed the proposed project.

When contacted, a senior official of the WRD said that he would study the issue and take necessary steps to revive the tank.

Meanwhile, the environmentalist has made a representation to the District Collector seeking a permanent ban on the public auctioning of waterbodies for fishing. Since waterbodies are the primary source of groundwater in the district, auctioning it to private parties would fail to maintain the ecosystem. In addition, the individual who acquires the lease will irregularly release or allow in water, which will impact the lake’s storage. As a result of inadequate water storage, the farmers would be affected, said K.C Neelamegam, secretary of Thanneer, a voluntary organisation.