Residents seek steps to streamline micro compost centre in Tiruchi

Residents and activists have urged the Tiruchi City Corporation to take steps to streamline the functioning of the micro compost centres (MCC) in the city and prevent them from turning into dump yards.

Mounds of accumulated waste, mostly made up of plastic and animal waste, are strewn around public space surrounding the waste processing units. The stench emanating from these spots permeate the adjoining residential areas and major roads, causing inconvenience.

The city has about 39 MCCs across all five zones, which collect, process and recycle municipal solid waste of around 2 to 5 tonnes a day based on the number of wards they handle.

According to a source, the MCCs should dispose of the municipal waste within a few days. While the bio-degradable waste is converted into manure in about 45 days, plastic and other recyclable material are sold to scrap dealers.

However, the centre at Anna Nagar Link Road, which handles solid waste collected from residential and commercial establishments in Wards 51 and 54, is overflowing with garbage. Similarly, tonnes of waste lies at the centre in New Raja Colony, which covers Ward no. 28.

Although the waste is supposed to be segregated and degradable waste converted into manure, the centres are being used as dump yards with all types of waste piling up. Tonnes of waste, including plastics, are dumped here, making it a second dump yard after Ariyamangalam.

According to the residents, poor maintenance of these centres is a major reason why people opposed setting up of such facilities in their neighbourhood. “If the rest of the city encounters the fate of the MCC at Anna Nagar, people will certainly oppose setting up of new micro compost centre projects in their locality in future,” said L. Mohanraj, a resident of Alwarthoppu.

Issue not addressed

The abundant space available at the centre is one of the reasons for dumping waste for days. “Although these centres are under CCTV surveillance, the lapses are not addressed and the authorities should ensure proper functioning of these centres and clear the garbage at the earliest,” said N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist.

A senior Corporation official said that steps would be taken streamline the process. “Garbage mounds will be cleared with heavy machinery soon. We will direct the sanitation officials to ensure that such non-degradable waste is cleared periodically from all micro compost centres,” he added.

