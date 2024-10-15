ADVERTISEMENT

Residents seek repairs to bridge at Elamanur

Published - October 15, 2024 06:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bridge connecting Elamanur village in Tiruchi district is in a poor condition. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

A small bridge over the Rama Vathalai canal connecting Elamanur with Kodiyalam Road on the Tiruchi-Karur National Highway lay in a dilapidated state.

Farmers of Elamanur largely cultivate paddy and banana and many mini-trucks and lorries carrying agriculture produce continuously use the bridge raising safety concerns. Parts of the bridge railing as well as the underside of the bridge have peeled off exposing the corroded metal reinforcement. Because of the passage of heavy vehicles across the bridge, a depression on the bridge deck has formed, said residents.

“This is our main access route to Elamanur and if this is damaged we have to take a long detour. Every time a heavy vehicle uses the bridge, its vibrations can be felt strongly, causing concern over its structural strength. We urge the authorities concerned to take action,” said Venkatachalam, a resident. 

According to official sources, an estimate to carry out repairs at a cost of ₹15 lakh has been drawn up. Once the water flow in the canal is stopped early next year, the work will be carried out.  

